Staff Selection Commission

SSC LDCE 2022–2024 Final Answer Keys and Scorecards Released; Download by March 26

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2026
14:32 PM

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Examination (CBE) can now log in to the SSC portal to download their final answer keys along with their response sheets and marks
According to the Commission, the download facility will remain available until March 26, 2026 (6:00 PM)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets and marks/scorecards for several Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCE) conducted for central government employees. The documents were uploaded on the Commission’s official website on March 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Examination (CBE) can now log in to the SSC portal to download their final answer keys along with their response sheets and marks. According to the Commission, the download facility will remain available until March 26, 2026 (6:00 PM).

The Commission had earlier declared the final results of the concerned departmental examinations. With the release of the final answer keys and response sheets, candidates can now verify their performance and compare their responses with the officially accepted answers.

The answer keys and scorecards relate to multiple departmental examinations conducted by SSC. These include the Assistant Section Officer / Assistant Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for the period 2022–2024, the Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024, and the Junior Secretariat Assistant / Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024.

These examinations are conducted under the Central Secretariat Clerical Service framework of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The LDCE route allows eligible government employees to compete internally for promotions and career advancement within the central secretariat services.

To access the documents, candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission and log in using their Registered ID and Password. After logging in, they can open the link for the Final Answer Key, Response Sheet and Marks for the relevant LDCE examination and download the files for reference.

SSC has clarified that the download facility will remain active only for a limited period. Candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of their final answer key, response sheet and scorecard before the deadline of March 26, 2026, as the documents will not be available on the website after that date.

The release of the final answer keys effectively marks the completion of the evaluation process for these departmental examinations, giving candidates a final opportunity to review their responses and officially recorded marks.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2026
14:34 PM
Staff Selection Commission Answer Key
