AP DSC 2025 Exam Scheduled for June 20-21 Postponed - Revised Admit Card Download Date Out

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has officially announced the rescheduling of the DSC (District Selection Committee) 2025 Teacher Recruitment Examinations. Initially planned for June 20 and June 21, the exams will now be conducted on July 1 and July 2, 2025. The decision was made to prevent logistical challenges associated with the large-scale arrangements for the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21, 2025.

An official notification released on the AP DSC website — apdsc.apcfss.in — confirmed the revised dates, advising candidates to download their fresh hall tickets starting from June 25, 2025. “MEGA DSC-2025 examinations scheduled on 20.06.2025 and 21.06.2025 have been postponed to 01.07.2025 and 02.07.2025. Please download the revised hall-tickets 25.06.2025 onwards,” reads the notice.

The AP DSC 2025 recruitment drive is one of the state’s largest teacher recruitment initiatives in recent years, aiming to fill a total of 16,347 vacancies across government and government-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh. Out of these, 14,088 posts are district-level vacancies, while the remaining 2,259 positions are to be filled at the state or zonal level.

Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to visit the official portal to check the updated exam schedule and download their revised admit cards as per the new dates. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre, and candidates must carry a printed copy along with valid ID proof on the day of the exam.

This recruitment process will cover various teaching positions, including Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), School Assistants (SA), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and Principals.