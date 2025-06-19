NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024: Resignation Window for INI SS Allottees Opens - Check Guidelines by MCC

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2025
14:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially opened the resignation window for NEET SS 2024 counselling participants who have secured seats through the INI SS 2024 counselling.
This resignation facility is available from today, June 19, to June 21, 2025 (5 PM).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially opened the resignation window for NEET SS 2024 counselling participants who have secured seats through the INI SS 2024 counselling. Candidates who were allotted and joined seats in Round 1 or Round 2 of NEET SS 2024 counselling can now opt to resign from their seats if they wish to accept an INI SS seat. This resignation facility is available from today, June 19, to June 21, 2025 (5 PM).

Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!

Issuing an official notification, MCC stated, “MCC is in receipt of many resignation requests from SS candidates who have been allotted INI seats. In this regard, facility of resignation is being provided to INI allotted candidates who have also joined seats allotted through MCC in Round-1/ Round-2 of All India SS Counselling 2024.”

To resign their allotted NEET SS seats, eligible candidates are required to email their INI SS rank letter and an undertaking to colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com between June 18 and June 21, 2025. Following this, they must visit their allotted colleges to formally resign and retrieve their original documents. Crucially, the resignation letter must be generated online from the MCC portal by the college authorities, as any offline resignation will be deemed invalid.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEP 2020 is revolutionising our educational landscape - Pradhan on India’s Spot in QSWUR 2026
NEP 2020 is revolutionising our educational landscape - Pradhan on India’s Spot in QSWUR 2026

MCC has also clarified that this resignation option is strictly for candidates who have joined seats through NEET SS counselling and subsequently secured an INI SS 2024 seat. Once a candidate resigns, they will no longer be eligible to participate in any subsequent rounds of NEET SS 2024 counselling.

Meanwhile, the institute reporting for NEET SS 2024 Round 2 is ongoing and will continue till June 19, 2025. The third and final round of counselling is scheduled to begin on June 23, 2025. Candidates are advised to closely follow the official MCC website for timely updates and guidelines.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2025
14:53 PM
NEET SS 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty Counselling
Similar stories
KLEE 2025

KLEE 2025 Rank List, Final Answer Key OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in- Know Details Here

RRB Exam

RRB NTPC 2025 Cut-off for Various Posts Revised! Admit Card Released for Graduate-lev. . .

ICSI CSEET

ICSI CSEET 2025 November Session Registration Begins at icsi.edu- Direct Link Here

TN HSE Result 2025

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025 Today- Read Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KLEE 2025

KLEE 2025 Rank List, Final Answer Key OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in- Know Details Here

RRB Exam

RRB NTPC 2025 Cut-off for Various Posts Revised! Admit Card Released for Graduate-lev. . .

ICSI CSEET

ICSI CSEET 2025 November Session Registration Begins at icsi.edu- Direct Link Here

TN HSE Result 2025

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025 Today- Read Details Inside

GSSI 2025

GSSI 2025 Conference Concludes at IIM Shillong with Global Dialogues and Cultural Exc. . .

QS World University Ranking

NEP 2020 is revolutionising our educational landscape - Pradhan on India’s Spot in . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality