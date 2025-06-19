NEET SS 2024: Resignation Window for INI SS Allottees Opens - Check Guidelines by MCC

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially opened the resignation window for NEET SS 2024 counselling participants who have secured seats through the INI SS 2024 counselling. This resignation facility is available from today, June 19, to June 21, 2025 (5 PM).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially opened the resignation window for NEET SS 2024 counselling participants who have secured seats through the INI SS 2024 counselling. Candidates who were allotted and joined seats in Round 1 or Round 2 of NEET SS 2024 counselling can now opt to resign from their seats if they wish to accept an INI SS seat. This resignation facility is available from today, June 19, to June 21, 2025 (5 PM).

Issuing an official notification, MCC stated, “MCC is in receipt of many resignation requests from SS candidates who have been allotted INI seats. In this regard, facility of resignation is being provided to INI allotted candidates who have also joined seats allotted through MCC in Round-1/ Round-2 of All India SS Counselling 2024.”

To resign their allotted NEET SS seats, eligible candidates are required to email their INI SS rank letter and an undertaking to colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com between June 18 and June 21, 2025. Following this, they must visit their allotted colleges to formally resign and retrieve their original documents. Crucially, the resignation letter must be generated online from the MCC portal by the college authorities, as any offline resignation will be deemed invalid.

MCC has also clarified that this resignation option is strictly for candidates who have joined seats through NEET SS counselling and subsequently secured an INI SS 2024 seat. Once a candidate resigns, they will no longer be eligible to participate in any subsequent rounds of NEET SS 2024 counselling.

Meanwhile, the institute reporting for NEET SS 2024 Round 2 is ongoing and will continue till June 19, 2025. The third and final round of counselling is scheduled to begin on June 23, 2025. Candidates are advised to closely follow the official MCC website for timely updates and guidelines.