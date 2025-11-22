RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Out: Download Link, Zone-Wise Cutoffs and Qualifying Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Nov 2025
File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1).
Along with the results, the board has also published the zone-wise cut-off marks for all categories.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scores, qualifying status, and question papers with answer keys on their respective regional RRB websites by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. Along with the results, the board has also published the zone-wise cut-off marks for all categories.

According to the official data, 51,979 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process across various RRB regions. The results have been issued in PDF format for all 21 zones, displaying the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for CBT-2. Only those who clear CBT-1 have been deemed eligible to proceed to the second computer-based test.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025 Application Deadline Extended; Check New Dates &amp; Vacancies
CGPSC SSE Result 2024: Merit List and Toppers of State Service Exam Announced
The RRB NTPC UG recruitment aims to fill 3,445 vacancies across four undergraduate-level posts. These include 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk. The board has noted that cut-off marks vary significantly across regions, depending on factors such as the number of applicants, available seats, and overall performance trends. Regions with heavy competition recorded higher cut-offs, whereas others with fewer applicants displayed comparatively lower thresholds.

The number of qualified candidates from key regions is as follows: Prayagraj (5,837), Chandigarh (3,708), Chennai (2,919), Jammu (2,206), Bilaspur (2,280), Gorakhpur (1,803), Ranchi (1,262), Siliguri (630), and Patna (242), summing up to the total of 20,887 qualified candidates.

In a recent announcement, the RRB NTPC 2025 graduate-level schedule has been revised, with the application deadline pushed to November 27 and the fee payment window extended until November 29. The graduate-level NTPC recruitment drive will fill 5,810 vacancies across multiple posts.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 22 Nov 2025
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate Result
