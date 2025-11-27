RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date Announced; Aadhaar Verification Mandatory for Entry

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the exam date for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 2 exam. In its latest notification, RRB emphasised that Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be mandatory at the exam centre.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the exam date for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 2 exam 2025. Candidates who cleared the CBT 1 stage will now appear for the second phase of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam on December 20, 2025. Ahead of the examination, RRB will release the city intimation slips and travel authority for SC/ST candidates ten days before the exam. The admit cards will be available for download four days prior to the exam date.

In its latest notification, RRB emphasised that Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be mandatory at the exam centre. Candidates are required to carry their original Aadhaar or an e-verified Aadhaar for identity verification. Those who have not completed Aadhaar verification must immediately log in to rrbapply.gov.in and update the necessary details to avoid issues on the exam day. The board has also advised all candidates, including those verified during the application process, to ensure their Aadhaar is unlocked in the UIDAI system for seamless verification during entry.

The RRB NTPC UG recruitment aims to fill 3,445 undergraduate-level vacancies, including:

2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

990 posts for Junior Clerk cum Typist

361 posts for Accounts Clerk cum Typist

72 posts for Trains Clerk

Additionally, the recruitment drive also includes the post of Junior Time Keeper, offered to candidates who clear all stages of the selection process.

RRB declared the NTPC UG CBT 1 results on November 21, with 20,887 candidates qualifying for CBT 2 across various regions. The board has urged applicants to stay updated on the official portal and follow all exam-day guidelines.