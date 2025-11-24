Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 OUT; Call Letter Download Link and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Nov 2025
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the Group D (Level 1) examination today, November 24, 2025.
Candidates appearing for the exam, scheduled from November 27 to December 6, can now download their call letters from the regional official websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the Group D (Level 1) examination today, November 24, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam, scheduled from November 27 to December 6, can now download their call letters from the regional official websites. This update follows the release of the city intimation slip on November 19.

To access the admit card, candidates must visit the official portal and click on the call letter download link. They will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the document. The admit card must be printed and carried to the examination centre without fail.

The RRB Group D exam will test candidates across four major sections—Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. The computer-based test (CBT) will comprise 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. Each correct response carries one mark, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

To qualify, candidates must meet the minimum percentage criteria set by RRB. The cut-off requirement is 40% for unreserved (UR) and EWS categories, 30% for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, and ST categories.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and follow the exam-day guidelines issued by the board.

Find the direct admit card/call letter download link.

