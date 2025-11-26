Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Invites NEET PG 2025 Candidates to Submit Documents for HM, NRI Quota Seats at ASCOMS Jammu

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
15:04 PM



The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has invited eligible NEET PG 2025 candidates to submit documents for MD/MS seats under the Hindu Minority (HM) and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quotas at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS), Jammu.

Candidates whose names appear in the JK NEET PG 2025 provisional merit list can submit their documents in the prescribed format from November 26 to December 2 (till 3 pm) at the BOPEE offices located in Srinagar or Jammu.

For the 2025 academic session, ASCOMS is offering 13 Hindu Minority quota seats and 5 NRI quota seats in MD/MS programmes. The Board stated that these seats will be filled through separate physical or online counselling, for which a detailed schedule will be issued later.

JKBOPEE clarified that only Jammu and Kashmir domiciled candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2025 and are included in the provisional merit list are eligible to apply for these quotas. Candidates seeking admission under the Hindu Minority quota must submit a valid certificate issued by the competent authority.

Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
15:05 PM
Jammu And Kashmir NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 NEET PG
