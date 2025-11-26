BSSC Extends Registration Deadline for Inter-Level CCE 2025 Exam; 23175 Vacancies Notified

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply until December 15, 2025, through the official portals onlinebssc.com or bssc.bihar.gov.in The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,175 vacancies across various posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Regional Investigator, and Animal Husbandry Helper

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the registration deadline for the Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply until December 15, 2025, through the official portals onlinebssc.com or bssc.bihar.gov.in. The previous deadline was November 27.

Candidates from all categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹100, with the last date for fee payment fixed at December 18, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,175 vacancies across various posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Regional Investigator, and Animal Husbandry Helper. Of the total vacancies, 7,394 posts are reserved for female candidates.

To be eligible, applicants must have passed Class 12 and must be at least 21 years old as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit varies by category, ranging from 37 to 42 years.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com Click on the link for “Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam” Complete one-time registration using valid personal details, mobile number and email Receive the system-generated registration number and password Upload required documents (photograph, signature, certificates) Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and save the application form and fee receipt