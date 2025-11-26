Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC Extends Registration Deadline for Inter-Level CCE 2025 Exam; 23175 Vacancies Notified

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
15:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now apply until December 15, 2025, through the official portals onlinebssc.com or bssc.bihar.gov.in
The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,175 vacancies across various posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Regional Investigator, and Animal Husbandry Helper

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the registration deadline for the Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply until December 15, 2025, through the official portals onlinebssc.com or bssc.bihar.gov.in. The previous deadline was November 27.

Candidates from all categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹100, with the last date for fee payment fixed at December 18, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,175 vacancies across various posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Regional Investigator, and Animal Husbandry Helper. Of the total vacancies, 7,394 posts are reserved for female candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be eligible, applicants must have passed Class 12 and must be at least 21 years old as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit varies by category, ranging from 37 to 42 years.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com
  2. Click on the link for “Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam”
  3. Complete one-time registration using valid personal details, mobile number and email
  4. Receive the system-generated registration number and password
  5. Upload required documents (photograph, signature, certificates)
  6. Pay the application fee and submit the form
  7. Download and save the application form and fee receipt
Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
15:33 PM
Bihar Staff Selection Commission Bihar government Registration Date
Similar stories
Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Invites NEET PG 2025 Candidates to Submit Documents for HM, NRI Quota Seats a. . .

JEE

NTA To Close JEE Main 2026 Registration for January Session Tomorrow; Exam from Janua. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Announces Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Schedule; Check Dates Ins. . .

Bihar schools

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card for June–December 2025 Exams; Theory Exams From . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Invites NEET PG 2025 Candidates to Submit Documents for HM, NRI Quota Seats a. . .

JEE

NTA To Close JEE Main 2026 Registration for January Session Tomorrow; Exam from Janua. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Announces Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Schedule; Check Dates Ins. . .

Bihar schools

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card for June–December 2025 Exams; Theory Exams From . . .

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Mesmerises with a Spectacular School Concert

Campus life

G.D. Birla Centre for Education Unveils Major Campus Transformation With Future-Ready. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality