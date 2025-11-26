Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025 Declared - Check Pass Percentage and Admission Schedule

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards on the official portal.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025. The results were officially declared by BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor. Out of 3,23,313 candidates who appeared for the examination, 2,55,468 qualified, bringing the overall pass percentage to an impressive 79.02%. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards on the official portal using their login credentials.

Along with the result announcement, the board has released the complete schedule for the admission process. Applications for enrolment in 306 DElEd training institutes across the state will be accepted from November 29 to December 5 through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). During this period, candidates can choose their preferred colleges, and seat allotment will be done based on their merit and selected options. A total of 30,750 seats are available for the 2025–27 academic session.

The BSEB has also issued detailed guidelines for the OFSS-based admission procedure, enabling qualified candidates to move forward smoothly with the counselling and seat allocation process.

How to Check Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025?

Visit the official BSEB portals: deledbihar.com or dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Result For Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Test, 2025.”

Enter your Roll Number (or Login ID) and Date of Birth (or Password) on the login page.

Your Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates who meet the Bihar DElEd 2025 cut-off criteria will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process, which will allocate seats based on merit and preferences.

The scorecard will include key details such as the candidate’s name, exam date, roll number, registration number, marks obtained, minimum qualifying marks, and the rank secured in the entrance test. Candidates are advised to download and preserve the scorecard for all future admission-related procedures.