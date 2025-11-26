CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Correction Window Opens - Direct Link and Application Edit Guidelines

Posted on 26 Nov 2025
16:11 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the application correction window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 today, November 26, 2025.
Candidates who successfully submitted their forms within the stipulated deadline can now make corrections through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the application correction window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 today, November 26, 2025. The online application process concluded at 11.50 PM on November 24, 2025. Candidates who successfully submitted their forms within the stipulated deadline can now make corrections until November 28 through the official website (cmat.nta.nic.in).

Candidates can edit their submitted forms by logging in with their application number and password. After accessing the correction link, they must carefully read the instructions, tick the ‘I Agree’ checkbox, and proceed to modify their application. Applicants can review and edit their personal details; however, information such as mobile number, email address, and permanent/present address cannot be changed. After making the necessary changes, candidates must confirm their edits and pay any additional fees, if applicable, before submitting the revised form.

Editable Fields

  • Candidate Name
  • Father Name
  • Mother Name
  • Class 10/equivalent details
  • Class 12/equivalent details
  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • Date of Birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Sub-category/PwD/PwBD
  • Photograph - Image Upload
  • Signature – Image Upload

Once the corrections are submitted, candidates should download and print the updated confirmation page for future reference.

Find the application correction link here.

