Over 1.35 Lakh Candidates Appear for UGC-NET December 2025 Exam on January 2

Summary According to official data released by the NTA, a total of 1,35,079 candidates appeared for the examination, which was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at 507 examination centres spread across 278 cities nationwide In the first shift, held from 9 am to 12 pm, 66,318 candidates took the test in subjects including Arabic, Urdu, Bengali, Forensic Science, Library and Information Science, Human Rights and Duties, Computer Science and Applications, and Bodo Language

he National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 examination on January 2 across the country to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

According to official data released by the NTA, a total of 1,35,079 candidates appeared for the examination, which was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at 507 examination centres spread across 278 cities nationwide. The exam was conducted smoothly in two shifts as per the scheduled timetable.

In the first shift, held from 9 am to 12 pm, 66,318 candidates took the test in subjects including Arabic, Urdu, Bengali, Forensic Science, Library and Information Science, Human Rights and Duties, Computer Science and Applications, and Bodo Language. The second shift, conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm, saw 68,761 candidates appearing for subjects such as Oriya, Psychology, Philosophy, Punjabi, Sociology, Women Studies, Social Medicine and Community Health, and Yoga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NTA stated that the examination was conducted with the support of state and district authorities and that candidates strictly followed the examination guidelines related to reporting time, identity verification, and examination hall protocols. The agency confirmed that the exam process was completed as scheduled.

The UGC-NET December 2025 examination is being conducted for 85 subjects and is scheduled on December 31, January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, with two shifts each day. The remaining admit cards are available for download on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.