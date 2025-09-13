PPSC Reschedules Punjab PSC Exam 2025 - Announces Revised Civil Services Prelims Date

Summary The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 in view of the recent floods in the state. According to the official notice, the PPSC exam will be held in two sessions on the rescheduled date.

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 in view of the recent floods in the state. Originally scheduled for October 26, the examination will now be conducted on December 7, 2025.

According to the official notice, the PPSC exam will be held in two sessions on the rescheduled date, and the admit cards will be made available on the official website, ppsc.gov.in, approximately 10 days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their registration number and password through the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Revised Exam Schedule

Paper I - December 7, 2025 (11 AM to 1 PM)

Paper II - December 7, 2025 (3 PM to 5 PM)

The admit cards will also specify details of the examination centres allotted to each candidate. PPSC has advised aspirants to regularly check the official website for updates, instructions, and further announcements related to the exam.