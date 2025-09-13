PPSC

PPSC Reschedules Punjab PSC Exam 2025 - Announces Revised Civil Services Prelims Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Sep 2025
11:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 in view of the recent floods in the state.
According to the official notice, the PPSC exam will be held in two sessions on the rescheduled date.

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 in view of the recent floods in the state. Originally scheduled for October 26, the examination will now be conducted on December 7, 2025.

According to the official notice, the PPSC exam will be held in two sessions on the rescheduled date, and the admit cards will be made available on the official website, ppsc.gov.in, approximately 10 days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their registration number and password through the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

CA Exam 2025: Revised Final &amp; Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Dates
CA Exam 2025: Revised Final &amp; Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Dates

Revised Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Paper I - December 7, 2025 (11 AM to 1 PM)
  • Paper II - December 7, 2025 (3 PM to 5 PM)

The admit cards will also specify details of the examination centres allotted to each candidate. PPSC has advised aspirants to regularly check the official website for updates, instructions, and further announcements related to the exam.

Last updated on 13 Sep 2025
11:27 AM
PPSC Punjab Public Service Commission civil services exams
Similar stories
ICAI CA 2025

CA Exam 2025: Revised Final & Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Da. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Cancelled for Gurugram Centre - Candidates Left in Limbo!

Rajasthan police

CCTV, Signal Jammers, Control Room - Rajasthan Police Exam 2025 Begins Under Tight Se. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Certificates Issued by NTA: Download Link and Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA 2025

CA Exam 2025: Revised Final & Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Da. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Cancelled for Gurugram Centre - Candidates Left in Limbo!

Rajasthan police

CCTV, Signal Jammers, Control Room - Rajasthan Police Exam 2025 Begins Under Tight Se. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Certificates Issued by NTA: Download Link and Steps

HPBOSE

HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out - Qualifying Marks & Marksheet . . .

UPSC

UPSC ESE 2025: Qualified Candidates Must Submit DAF by September 26 to Appear for Int. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality