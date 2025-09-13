CA Exam 2025: Revised Final & Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Dates

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a revised schedule for the postponed CA Final (Group I) and CA Intermediate (Group I) examinations in Punjab and Jammu City. The change comes after continuous rainfall and flood-like conditions earlier this month disrupted the examinations in several centres.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a revised schedule for the postponed CA Final (Group I) and CA Intermediate (Group I) examinations in Punjab and Jammu City. The change comes after continuous rainfall and flood-like conditions earlier this month disrupted the examinations in several centres.

According to the Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025/VI, issued on 12 September 2025, the rescheduling is in continuation of ICAI’s earlier notice dated 2 September. The affected centres include Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jammu City.

According to the revised timetable, CA Final Paper-1 (Financial Reporting), originally scheduled for September 3, 2025, will now be held on September 24, 2025.

CA Intermediate Paper-1 (Advanced Accounting), originally scheduled for September 4, 2025, will now be held on September 25, 2025.

The Institute has clarified that the examinations will be conducted at the same centres and timings (2 PM to 5 PM) as previously notified. Candidates do not need to download fresh admit cards since the previously issued ones will remain valid.

ICAI has further notified that the revised dates will remain unchanged even if any of the rescheduled days are later declared public holidays by the Central or State Governments or local authorities. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the ICAI website for any further updates.

Read the official notice here.