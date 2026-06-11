NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern Revised Ahead of Re-Test? PIB, NTA Responds to Viral Circular

Summary The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has cautioned National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 candidates against a misleading notice. The advisory comes ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be conducted on June 21.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has cautioned National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 candidates against a misleading notice circulating widely on social media. The advisory comes ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be conducted on June 21, with authorities urging students to rely only on information released through official channels.

According to PIB, a purported “confidential notice” related to the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-test has been circulating online and creating confusion among candidates. The fact-checking agency clarified through a social media post that the document is fabricated and does not originate from the National Testing Agency (NTA) or any authorised government source. Students have been advised not to trust, forward, or act upon unverified claims being shared across digital platforms.

The viral circular falsely suggested that the NTA had introduced major changes to the examination pattern for the re-test. It further claimed that the re-examination would be designed independently of previous question papers and commonly used preparation materials. The document also alleged that the revised test pattern would place greater emphasis on conceptual understanding, analytical reasoning, and application-based assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, both PIB and NTA have categorically stated that the notice is not genuine. Candidates have been urged to monitor only the official NEET portal for authentic announcements, examination-related instructions, and important updates concerning the re-examination process.

The NEET UG 2026 re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21 in a single shift from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. More than 22 lakh medical aspirants are expected to participate in the examination. Candidates can currently access their city intimation slips through the official website, while the admit cards for the re-examination are yet to be released.

The re-examination is being conducted after the original NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. The matter is presently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has reportedly detained more than 10 individuals in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has announced additional facilities and deadlines for candidates. The portal for submitting scribe details for physically disabled candidates has been activated, and eligible students can provide the required information until June 12. In another important update, the agency has extended the deadline for submission of bank account details by candidates who appeared in the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination. The revised deadline for furnishing these details is June 22.

As the re-examination date approaches, education authorities have advised candidates to remain vigilant against misinformation and depend solely on notifications published through official government and NTA platforms. Students are also encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, examination guidelines, and other important announcements related to NEET UG 2026.