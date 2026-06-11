NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern Revised Ahead of Re-Test? PIB, NTA Responds to Viral Circular

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
11:22 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has cautioned National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 candidates against a misleading notice.
The advisory comes ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be conducted on June 21.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has cautioned National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 candidates against a misleading notice circulating widely on social media. The advisory comes ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be conducted on June 21, with authorities urging students to rely only on information released through official channels.

According to PIB, a purported “confidential notice” related to the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-test has been circulating online and creating confusion among candidates. The fact-checking agency clarified through a social media post that the document is fabricated and does not originate from the National Testing Agency (NTA) or any authorised government source. Students have been advised not to trust, forward, or act upon unverified claims being shared across digital platforms.

NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration for PwD, PwBD Candidates Ahead of June 21 Re-Exam
NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration for PwD, PwBD Candidates Ahead of June 21 Re-Exam

The viral circular falsely suggested that the NTA had introduced major changes to the examination pattern for the re-test. It further claimed that the re-examination would be designed independently of previous question papers and commonly used preparation materials. The document also alleged that the revised test pattern would place greater emphasis on conceptual understanding, analytical reasoning, and application-based assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, both PIB and NTA have categorically stated that the notice is not genuine. Candidates have been urged to monitor only the official NEET portal for authentic announcements, examination-related instructions, and important updates concerning the re-examination process.

The NEET UG 2026 re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21 in a single shift from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. More than 22 lakh medical aspirants are expected to participate in the examination. Candidates can currently access their city intimation slips through the official website, while the admit cards for the re-examination are yet to be released.

The re-examination is being conducted after the original NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. The matter is presently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has reportedly detained more than 10 individuals in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has announced additional facilities and deadlines for candidates. The portal for submitting scribe details for physically disabled candidates has been activated, and eligible students can provide the required information until June 12. In another important update, the agency has extended the deadline for submission of bank account details by candidates who appeared in the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination. The revised deadline for furnishing these details is June 22.

As the re-examination date approaches, education authorities have advised candidates to remain vigilant against misinformation and depend solely on notifications published through official government and NTA platforms. Students are also encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, examination guidelines, and other important announcements related to NEET UG 2026.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
11:23 AM
NEET UG 2026 Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact check National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: Question ID Mismatch Claims Surface After Answer Key Release! NTA Respo. . .

DElEd

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Declared, Counselling Begins Today - Check Full . . .

AIBE XXI

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Sets, Challenge Window Opens - Steps and Link Her. . .

Jharkhand government

Jharkhand PECE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Polytechnic Entrance Exam Postpon. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: Question ID Mismatch Claims Surface After Answer Key Release! NTA Respo. . .

Kolkata schools

Regime change: Kolkata schools get new captains

DElEd

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Declared, Counselling Begins Today - Check Full . . .

AIBE XXI

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Sets, Challenge Window Opens - Steps and Link Her. . .

Jharkhand government

Jharkhand PECE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Polytechnic Entrance Exam Postpon. . .

NTA

NTA Releases UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip; Check Admit Card Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality