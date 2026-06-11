CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026: Question ID Mismatch Claims Surface After Answer Key Release! NTA Responds

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
10:24 AM

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Summary
The release of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 provisional answer key has led to concerns among a section of candidates.
The issue has generated discussion on social media, prompting a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the nationwide entrance examination.

The release of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 provisional answer key has led to concerns among a section of candidates, with several students alleging discrepancies between the question IDs displayed in their answer keys and those they encountered during the examination. The issue has generated discussion on social media, prompting a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the nationwide entrance examination.

The matter first gained attention after a candidate publicly raised the concern on X, formerly known as Twitter. Tagging the NTA, the student claimed that the question IDs reflected in the provisional answer key did not correspond with the questions attempted during the examination. The candidate also shared screenshots purportedly showing differences between the question paper details and the answer key records.

According to the screenshots circulated online, the question identification numbers listed in the answer key appeared to be different from those associated with the questions presented during the test. The claim quickly attracted attention from other aspirants, many of whom joined the online discussion and stated that they had observed similar issues while reviewing their answer keys.

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Responding to the complaint, the National Testing Agency acknowledged the concern and requested the candidate to provide their CUET UG 2026 application number through a direct message. The agency indicated that the matter would be examined after receiving the relevant details from the candidate.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key - How to Submit Objections? NTA Releases Detailed Guidelines
CUET UG 2026 Answer Key - How to Submit Objections? NTA Releases Detailed Guidelines

The provisional answer key is an important stage in the CUET UG evaluation process, as it enables candidates to review the responses recorded by the examination authority and compare them with the officially published answers. The facility also allows students to identify potential discrepancies and submit objections if they believe any answer or record is incorrect.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer or raise objections regarding the provisional answer key can do so during the designated objection window by paying the prescribed fee. All representations submitted by students will be reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared.

Amid the growing discussion, students have been advised not to draw conclusions solely based on social media posts or unverified information. Aspirants noticing any discrepancy in their answer key should carefully cross-check their details and communicate directly with the NTA through official channels for clarification and resolution.

The examination authority will evaluate all valid objections before publishing the final answer key. The CUET UG 2026 results are expected to be prepared on the basis of the final answer key after the review process is completed. Until then, candidates are encouraged to stay updated through official notifications and avoid relying on rumours circulating online.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
10:24 AM
CUET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate
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