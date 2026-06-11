AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Sets, Challenge Window Opens - Steps and Link Here

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21. Candidates who appeared for the national-level law examination can now access the tentative answer key through the official AIBE website (allindiabarexamination.com).

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21. Candidates who appeared for the national-level law examination can now access the tentative answer key through the official AIBE website (allindiabarexamination.com). Alongside the answer key, the council has also made available the response sheets of candidates, enabling them to compare their recorded answers with the officially published responses.

The release of the provisional answer key marks an important stage in the examination process, allowing aspirants to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final result. The response sheets have been issued for all question paper sets, including Set A, Set B, Set C, and Set D, ensuring that candidates can accurately assess their performance based on the paper they attempted.

Using the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper, candidates can calculate their expected scores and gain an understanding of their chances of qualifying in the examination. The AIBE serves as a mandatory certification examination for law graduates seeking to practice law in India and obtain a Certificate of Practice.

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The qualifying criteria for AIBE 21 vary according to category. Candidates belonging to the General category are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks to qualify for the examination. Meanwhile, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks to be declared successful.

To access the provisional answer key, candidates need to visit the official AIBE website and navigate to the answer key section available on the homepage. After opening the relevant PDF document, candidates can identify the answer key corresponding to their question paper set and compare the official responses with their own. The downloaded answer key can then be used to estimate scores and identify any discrepancies that may require further review.

Along with the release of the answer key, the Bar Council of India has also activated the objection tracker facility for candidates who wish to challenge any answer included in the provisional key. Aspirants who believe that a particular response is incorrect can submit objections through the prescribed process within the specified deadline.

The objection window will remain open until June 17, 2026. Candidates should note that objections can be submitted only once during the challenge period. Although multiple objections may be raised, all challenges must be included within a single submission. Once the objection form is submitted, candidates will not be allowed to modify their claims, add additional objections, or file a fresh request.

The council has prescribed a fee of ₹500 per objection. Candidates must pay the required amount at the time of submission for each answer they wish to challenge. However, the Bar Council has clarified that if an objection is found to be valid after expert review, the fee paid for that particular challenge will be refunded to the candidate.

Following the closure of the objection window, the challenges submitted by candidates will be examined by subject experts. Based on the outcome of the review process, necessary corrections, if any, will be incorporated into the final answer key. The revised key will subsequently form the basis for the preparation and declaration of AIBE 21 results.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key and their response sheets before submitting any objections. They should also keep track of further announcements on the official website regarding the final answer key and result declaration.

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