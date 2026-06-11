Regime change: Kolkata schools get new captains

Summary Investiture ceremonies across schools highlighted leadership, discipline and tradition as student councils were formally inducted through badges, oaths and cultural programmes From Rabindra Jayanti to Shakespeare tributes, schools combined cultural performances, wellness workshops and competitions to encourage creativity, confidence and holistic learning among students.

Badges for leaders

For Sakshi Sharma of Class XI, it was a dream come true, as she walked up to receive the badge of Tulip House captain during the investiture ceremony of Calcutta Public School, Kalikapur, on May 8.

“I had always seen captains, vice-captains and prefects being appointed since childhood,” she said.

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The ceremony formally inducted the student council for the academic session 2026. Students were handed over positions of responsibility amid applause, pledges and marching formations.

Assistant house in-charge Satadru Bhadra delivered the introductory address in the presence of principal Proma Das. House in-charge Chandreyee Dasgupta mentored and trained students for the event. The four houses — Rose, Tulip, Daffodil and Orchid — took part in a ceremonial march-past. The conferring of badges followed. Ananya Arora of Class XII was appointed head girl, while Arnab Nandy of Class XII received the head boy’s badge. Gargi Chatterjee of Class XII was inducted as the games captain. House captains, vice-captains and prefects from all four houses were then formally invested with their responsibilities before taking their oaths.

The newly elected council members pledged to serve their institution with sincerity, discipline, integrity and dedication.

Head girl Ananya Arora and games captain Gargi Chatterjee later addressed the gathering, thanking the school authorities for their faith in the new council and promising to fulfil their responsibilities with honesty and commitment.

An inter-house presentation contest was up next. Students from the four houses presented speeches and PowerPoint presentations centred on leadership, teamwork and vision.

Rose House came first, followed by Orchid, Daffodil and Tulip houses.

The new head boy, Arnab Nandy, gave the concluding address, encouraging students to work together.

“The event reflects our commitment to nurturing responsible, disciplined and confident young leaders. We believe leadership is cultivated through values, teamwork and accountability. Through such platforms, students learn responsibility, communication and decision-making, which are essential for

holistic development,” said the principal.

Trust oath

The investiture ceremony at Mahadevi Birla World Academy was more than a formal badge presentation on May 21. For the newly elected student council members of Classes VIII and XII, the morning marked the start of responsibility and trust.

Parents, teachers and students gathered to witness the induction of the new council, where the guests of honour included Avik Chatterjee and Sunanda Chatterjee, parents of newly elected president Shreyan Chatterjee of Class XII, Ayan Mallick and Suchandra Mallick, parents of newly elected secretary Oitijhyaa Mallick of Class XII and Shampa Maitra, mother of newly elected secretary Suryanshu Maitra (Class XII).

Principal Anjana Saha and vice-principal Nupur Ghosh joined the guests in lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The school choir presented the Rabindrasangeet, Aguner poroshmoni. Then came the ceremonial march of the council members. Clad in crisp blazers and shoulders squared in confidence, the newly elected leaders walked forward. The outgoing student council of 2025–26 handed over their badges and responsibilities to the incoming council members.

The newly elected Class XII leaders presented badges to the Class VIII student council. President Shreyan Chatterjee administered the oath, after which the elected council members pledged to uphold the institution's values.

"Our founders, Late Basant Kumar and Sarala Birla, were committed to selflessness and courage. As we honour their legacy, we ask our student council to carry forward that spirit — lead fearlessly," said the principal.

Prefects and the poet

Ram Mohan Mission High School hosted two back-to-back events on May 9.

First, students from Classes IV to XII took part in a cultural programme to mark Rabindra Jayanti. Next, new leaders got badges in an investiture ceremony.

The event began with principal Sujoy Biswas welcoming all with a speech and paying a floral tribute to a bust of Rabindranath Tagore. Students had come dressed in traditional wear for the occasion. They began with the song, Oi mahamanab ashe, and went on to perform popular Rabindrasangeet such as Kobe ami bahir holem and Ei to tomar alokdhenu. Poems and dances followed, and so was the applause.

Next, it was time to hand over responsibility to a new set of leaders. The annual investiture ceremony saw members of the school's student council receive their badges and take the oath for their new roles. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem and a vote of thanks. The audience left with Tagore's songs and poems in their hearts. The students also realised the need to preserve timeless literature, humanity and patriotism.

"This was the first event of the term. So we decided to hold both the investiture ceremony and Rabindra Jayanti together. It was important to hand over the responsibilities to the student leaders. I loved the Bharatnatyam performance to Rabindrasangeet," said the principal.

World of the bard

A day dedicated to William Shakespeare, his works and his famous quotes — St Jude's High School in Madhyamgram paid tribute to the bard of Avon by turning the school into a literary wonderland on April 23.

To mark Shakespeare's birth anniversary, every corner of the school showcased creativity and performance from his plays.

Children from the Primary section drew the bard with hats and moustaches and acted out scenes. Senior classes engaged in literary analysis. The programme started with a creative writing session for Classes VIII to XII on Rethinking Shakespeare. Students explored the timeless relevance of Shakespeare through essays, poems and modern reinterpretations of his characters and themes.

Some designed creative charts based on the life, works and characters created by Shakespeare. These were exhibited in classrooms and along the corridors. Classes IV to VII presented a performance, Reimagining Shakespeare: Timeless Voices, Modern Stage, focusing on literature, theatre and creative expression.

The programme began with an address by principal Aditi Chakraborty, who highlighted the importance of Shakespeare’s works in understanding human emotions and society.

Students participated in role-play and recited sonnets. A modern skit, When Shakespeare Meets Siri, was much appreciated. The celebration concluded with a mime performance inspired by the famous line, All the world’s a stage, from the play, As You Like It.

Directors of the school, Sylvester Correa and Jonathan Correa praised the efforts of the students and teachers for making the event informative and engaging.

"Students worked hard and paid tribute to the bard throughout the day. The classrooms were abuzz with charts and skits. Behind all the enjoyment was two weeks of effort. It was a learning journey for all," said the principal.

Mom's space to relax

For the mothers, it was the time to make friends, calm down and eat right. Keeping moms' welfare in mind, Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar organised a wellness workshop, Mom’s Summer Escape, on the school grounds recently. The event celebrated motherhood, aligning with the school’s belief that nurturing a child begins with supporting the mother's emotional and physical well-being. Thirty mothers from the Primary section attended the event.

The workshop offered mothers a refreshing break from their daily responsibilities through a series of rejuvenating activities. From energetic Zumba sessions and calming meditation practices to interactive healthy tiffin-making activities, the event created a space where mothers could relax, connect and learn new things.

The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from mothers, who could unwind and focus on their own well-being. The atmosphere was filled with positivity, laughter and meaningful interactions, strengthening the bond between the school and its parent community.

"Around 30 mothers from Nursery to Class VI took part in the event. They felt rejuvenated after the session. Children can be quite a handful for young mothers. The me-time they got in the workshop helped," said principal Sonali Sarkar.

Power of speech

Fifteen schools, powerful speeches and a show of confidence. An inter-school extempore speech and declamation contest organised by Himalayan English School, Siliguri, was all that and more. The event was held on May 16.

Nabanya Barua of Class VII from the host school felt that participating in the event had improved her public speaking skills. So did the 56 students who took part in the two contests, putting their stage presence, diction and eloquence to the test.

The competition was divided into two sections. Category A was for extempore speech, while Category B was for declamation. Students were marked for their communication skills, clarity of thought, originality of ideas andstage presence.

In Category A, 26 participants locked horns. Aasthashree Pradhan from St Joseph’s School, Matigara, came first, followed by Kshitijia Siddhanta from St Joseph’s School, Matigara, and Paul Tony from St Xavier’s School, Siliguri. Thirty students took part in the declamation contest. Sharanya Baisya and Rumanee Biswas, both from Nirmala Convent School, Siliguri, secured the first and second positions, respectively, while Nabanya Barua from the host school came third. Smriti Rai from Sunrise English School was the Best Speaker Award in extempore while Elizabeth Joy from St Xavier’s School won the Best Speaker Award in declamation.

Principal Gayatri Rai said: “This contest is about learning to express thoughts and ideas, opinions and sentiments with clarity.”

Two legends

The sounds of the sitar and piano floated through the auditorium as students stepped into a world where Santiniketan met cinema, poetry met performance and Bengal’s literary legacy found a modern voice.

Welland Gouldsmith School celebrated Rabindra Jayanti and the 50th death anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam through a tribute. The first half explored the influence of Tagore on music, cinema and education. The central narrative highlighted how Bollywood drew inspiration from Tagore’s works and how his ideas remain relevant. The musical presentation drew connections between Tagore’s open-air classrooms at Santiniketan and the cinematic world of Mumbai. The second half paid tribute to Kazi Nazrul Islam.

"The students thoroughly enjoyed the occasion where we honoured two greatest Bengali poets," said provost and CEO G.R. Hart.