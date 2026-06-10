NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration for PwD, PwBD Candidates Ahead of June 21 Re-Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2026
10:24 AM

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Summary
NTA has activated the online portal for eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates to submit details of their scribes for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.
The facility has been introduced ahead of the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the online portal for eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates to submit details of their scribes for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. The facility has been introduced ahead of the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026.

Candidates who are eligible to avail the scribe facility under the examination guidelines can now complete the registration process through the official NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in). The move is aimed at ensuring that eligible candidates receive the necessary examination support and accommodations well before the re-test.

The latest announcement follows two earlier public notices issued by the NTA on May 15 and June 8 regarding examination-related arrangements and facilities available to candidates. With the scribe registration portal now operational, eligible applicants are required to submit the necessary details within the stipulated timeline.

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According to the schedule released by the agency, candidates can submit their scribe information until June 12, 2026. The registration window will close at 11.50 PM on the final day. NTA has advised candidates not to wait until the last moment and to complete the process early to avoid potential technical issues or delays during submission.

The agency has clarified that the “Register Scribe Details” option will be available only to those PwD and PwBD candidates who are entitled to use a scribe facility as per the examination rules and eligibility criteria. Once the registration process is successfully completed, the submitted scribe information will automatically be reflected in the candidate’s application form as well as on the confirmation page.

Eligible candidates can register their scribe details by visiting the official NEET website and logging in using their application number and password. After accessing the candidate dashboard, applicants need to click on the “Register Scribe Details” option available on the homepage. They must then select the appropriate scribe category, enter the required information, and carefully verify all details before final submission.

After completing the process, candidates can review the submitted information through the “View Application Form” section available on their dashboard. The details will also be displayed on the confirmation page generated after successful submission, enabling candidates to verify that the information has been correctly recorded.

The NTA has urged all eligible candidates to regularly monitor the official examination website for the latest announcements, notifications, and updates related to the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and candidate facilities. Staying informed through official channels will help candidates avoid misinformation and ensure compliance with all examination requirements.

In case candidates encounter any difficulties while registering their scribe details, the agency has provided dedicated support channels. Applicants may contact the NTA Help Desk through the helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent via email to the official support address designated for NEET UG 2026 candidates.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2026
10:24 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Persons with Disability (PwD) Registration
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