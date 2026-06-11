Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Declared, Counselling Begins Today - Check Full Schedule

Summary The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has announced the results of the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DElEd) Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their results and download scorecards through the official portal, predeledraj2026.com.

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has announced the results of the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DElEd) Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their results and download scorecards through the official portal, predeledraj2026.com.

The Rajasthan BSTC (Pre DElEd) 2026 examination was conducted for candidates seeking admission to DElEd courses in both the General and Sanskrit streams. The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to teacher training institutes across the state and attracts a large number of aspirants each year aiming to pursue careers in elementary education.

To check their results, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 link available on the homepage. They must then enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. Once the details are submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and download a copy for future admission-related procedures.

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With the results now available, attention will shift to the counselling process, which will determine admissions into various DElEd institutions across Rajasthan. Candidates securing the prescribed qualifying marks will be eligible to participate in the upcoming counselling rounds. Eligible candidates can make corrections to their application form and complete their counselling registration beginning today, June 11.

Key Dates

Amendment in application before counselling registration: June 11-16, 2026

Counselling fee and choice filling deadline: June 11-16, 2026

1st round seat allotment: June 20, 2026

Fee payment: June 20-27, 2026

Physical reporting: June 20-29, 2026

Read the full schedule here.

The final allotment of seats will be conducted through a merit-based counselling process. Factors such as the candidate’s rank, category, availability of seats, and preferences submitted during counselling will play a crucial role in determining admission outcomes.