DElEd

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Declared, Counselling Begins Today - Check Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
10:08 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has announced the results of the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DElEd) Entrance Examination 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their results and download scorecards through the official portal, predeledraj2026.com.

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has announced the results of the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DElEd) Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their results and download scorecards through the official portal, predeledraj2026.com.

The Rajasthan BSTC (Pre DElEd) 2026 examination was conducted for candidates seeking admission to DElEd courses in both the General and Sanskrit streams. The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to teacher training institutes across the state and attracts a large number of aspirants each year aiming to pursue careers in elementary education.

To check their results, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 link available on the homepage. They must then enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. Once the details are submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and download a copy for future admission-related procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the results now available, attention will shift to the counselling process, which will determine admissions into various DElEd institutions across Rajasthan. Candidates securing the prescribed qualifying marks will be eligible to participate in the upcoming counselling rounds. Eligible candidates can make corrections to their application form and complete their counselling registration beginning today, June 11.

Key Dates

  • Amendment in application before counselling registration: June 11-16, 2026
  • Counselling fee and choice filling deadline: June 11-16, 2026
  • 1st round seat allotment: June 20, 2026
  • Fee payment: June 20-27, 2026
  • Physical reporting: June 20-29, 2026

Read the full schedule here.

The final allotment of seats will be conducted through a merit-based counselling process. Factors such as the candidate’s rank, category, availability of seats, and preferences submitted during counselling will play a crucial role in determining admission outcomes.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
10:08 AM
DElEd Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Rajasthan government Result Counselling
Similar stories
AIBE XXI

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Sets, Challenge Window Opens - Steps and Link Her. . .

Jharkhand government

Jharkhand PECE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Polytechnic Entrance Exam Postpon. . .

NTA

NTA Releases UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip; Check Admit Card Details

JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Mock Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released; Choice Locking Acti. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE XXI

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Sets, Challenge Window Opens - Steps and Link Her. . .

Jharkhand government

Jharkhand PECE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Polytechnic Entrance Exam Postpon. . .

NTA

NTA Releases UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip; Check Admit Card Details

JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Mock Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released; Choice Locking Acti. . .

University Grants Commission (UGC)

UGC Gives HEIs Final Deadline to Upload 2025 Academic Records on NAD-ABC Platform

Diploma Programme

SBTE Bihar Diploma Result 2026 Declared for Even Semesters; Check Scorecard Details H. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality