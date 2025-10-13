Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Restores Admission Approval for 42 Pharmacy Colleges for 2025–26: Check List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
12:22 PM

File Image

Summary
In a major relief for pharmacy institutions in Maharashtra, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has restored admission approval for 42 colleges offering BPharm and DPharm programmes for the academic year 2025–26.
Just weeks after barring admissions at 89 pharmacy colleges, the PCI reversed its decision for 8 BPharm and 34 DPharm institutes following compliance reviews and court directives.

In a major relief for pharmacy institutions in Maharashtra, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has restored admission approval for 42 colleges offering BPharm and DPharm programmes for the academic year 2025–26.

Just weeks after barring admissions at 89 pharmacy colleges, the PCI reversed its decision for 8 BPharm and 34 DPharm institutes following compliance reviews and court directives.

Earlier, the Council had withdrawn approval from 18 BPharm and 71 DPharm colleges citing deficiencies in faculty strength and infrastructure. However, after several institutions addressed these issues and submitted compliance reports, their admission rights were reinstated.

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Withheld for All Streams! Revised Schedule Soon
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Withheld for All Streams! Revised Schedule Soon
NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9075 New MBBS Seats; Check State-Wise Seat Matrix Revision
NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9075 New MBBS Seats; Check State-Wise Seat Matrix Revision

The decision was taken during PCI’s 434th meeting, after reviewing the Maharashtra government’s letter and Bombay High Court orders dated September 24 and 26, 2025, as well as several petitions filed by college administrations.

In view of the latest information on record, including the Government of Maharashtra’s letter dated September 29, 2025, the Council decided to restore the admission status of 42 colleges for the 2025–26 academic year,” the PCI stated.

List of Colleges with Restored Admission Status

  • Mayani Bhag Shikshan Prasark Mandal’s College of Pharmacy - 60
  • SBNM College of Pharmacy - 60
  • Aldel College of Pharmacy & Research, St. John Technical & Education Campus - 100
  • Dnyan Ganga College of Pharmacy - 60
  • Jay Bharat College of Pharmacy - 60 (BPharm) + 60 (DPharm)
  • Brahma Valley Institute of Pharmacy - 60
  • Late Devrao Digamber Varat College of Pharmacy - 60
  • Balasaheb Desai College of Pharmacy - 60

Apart from these, 34 DPharm colleges have also been permitted to admit students after fulfilling PCI’s infrastructure and staff-related requirements. Some approvals were also restored following court interventions in favour of the institutions.

The PCI emphasised that all recognised institutions must continue to adhere to faculty, infrastructure, and academic quality standards to retain their approval for future academic sessions.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
12:23 PM
Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) Pharmacy Admissions
