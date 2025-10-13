AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Withheld for All Streams! Revised Schedule Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
10:19 AM

File Image

Summary
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has withheld the AIAPGET 2025 round 2 allotment results due to non-compliance by certain participating institutes during the online reporting process of round 1 counselling.

According to the official notice, several candidates faced difficulties in selecting category seats during the round 2 choice-filling window because of the institutes’ non-compliance. As a result, the AIAPGET round 2 results under all four streams — Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy — have been withheld.

NBEMS Cancels NEET PG Results of 22 Candidates Across 5 Years! List &amp; Counselling Update
NBEMS Cancels NEET PG Results of 22 Candidates Across 5 Years! List &amp; Counselling Update

The AIAPGET 2025 round 2 results were initially published on October 9, but the committee later decided to suspend them. AACCC confirmed that a revised schedule for round 2 counselling will soon be released on the official AACCC PG portal.

Due to non-compliance of a few participating institutes during online reporting of round-1 of AACCC-PG counselling 2025, many candidates were not able to fill their category seats during the round-2 choice filling period. Therefore, it has been decided to withhold the round-2 final results under all streams,” the official AACCC notification stated.

The AACCC PG counselling 2025 is conducted online based on AIAPGET 2025 scores for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes in AYUSH disciplines. Seat allotment is carried out according to All India Rank (AIR), candidate preferences, reservation policy, and seat availability.

As per the previous schedule, round 3 registration was set to take place from October 21 to 25, followed by a stray vacancy round. The counselling fee is ₹2,000 for unreserved category candidates and ₹1,000 for others.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AACCC PG portal for the revised counselling timeline and further announcements.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
10:20 AM
AIAPGET 2025 AYUSH 2025 AACCC seat allotment Counselling
