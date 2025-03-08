NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today - Check Allotment Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially conclude the registration and fee payment process for the NEET PG Counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round today, March 8, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially conclude the registration and fee payment process for the NEET PG Counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round today, March 8, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till 11 AM with the fee payment deadline till 2 PM of the same day.

The Committee announced this additional round for NEET PG counselling 2024 following the recent reduction in the NEET PG cut-off. This round has been introduced to fill the remaining 733 vacant seats left unoccupied after the previous stray vacancy round.

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates will be able to avail of the online choice filling and locking option which will remain functional until March 10, 2025. Fresh choice filling is mandatory for this special round.

The allotment result for the special stray vacancy round will be published on March 12, 2025.

Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college.

Candidates must ensure all documents are valid and in order, as discrepancies during final document verification at the admission stage may lead to cancellation of admission.