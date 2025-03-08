NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today - Check Allotment Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Mar 2025
09:52 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially conclude the registration and fee payment process for the NEET PG Counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round today, March 8, 2025.
Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially conclude the registration and fee payment process for the NEET PG Counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round today, March 8, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till 11 AM with the fee payment deadline till 2 PM of the same day.

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Dates and Eligibility
WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Dates and Eligibility

The Committee announced this additional round for NEET PG counselling 2024 following the recent reduction in the NEET PG cut-off. This round has been introduced to fill the remaining 733 vacant seats left unoccupied after the previous stray vacancy round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates will be able to avail of the online choice filling and locking option which will remain functional until March 10, 2025. Fresh choice filling is mandatory for this special round.

The allotment result for the special stray vacancy round will be published on March 12, 2025.

GATE 2025 Result and Scorecard - Check Release Date and Counselling Update
GATE 2025 Result and Scorecard - Check Release Date and Counselling Update

Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college.

Candidates must ensure all documents are valid and in order, as discrepancies during final document verification at the admission stage may lead to cancellation of admission.

Last updated on 08 Mar 2025
09:52 AM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Guide and Passing Criteria

Odisha Police

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Postponed - Schedule and Vacancy Key Details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC Begins Registration for NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round- Know Important . . .

DSSSB Recruitment

DSSSB 2025 Exam Schedule Announced: Check Dates and Rules

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Guide and Passing Criteria

Odisha Police

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Postponed - Schedule and Vacancy Key Details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC Begins Registration for NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round- Know Important . . .

Conclave

VIT Vellore Hosts Industry-Academia Networking Conclave 2025, Focusing on Sustainabil. . .

SBM NMIMS

Euphoria’25 Cosmic Cadence – Where Stars Align and Beats Collide

DSSSB Recruitment

DSSSB 2025 Exam Schedule Announced: Check Dates and Rules

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality