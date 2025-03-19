Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

OJEE 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in- Direct Link to Register Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2025
15:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination should submit their applications on the official website at ojee.nic.in
As per the schedule, the admit cards for OJEE 2025 will be made available on the official website from April 25, 2025 onwards

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will be closing the application window for OJEE 2025 today i.e. March 20, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination should submit their applications on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the admit cards for OJEE 2025 will be made available on the official website from April 25, 2025 onwards. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode tentatively during May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025 for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time).

OJEE 2025: Steps to register

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on OJEE 2025 registration link
  3. Register and enter the credentials to login to the account
  4. Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fee
  5. Submit and download the confirmation page
  6. Take a printout of the same for further use

The application fee for a single course form is Rs.1000, and for each subsequent course, Rs.500 will be added.

OJEE 2025 Registration: Direct Link

Last updated on 19 Mar 2025
15:37 PM
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee OJEE Registration Date
Similar stories
CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key and Result Release Update - All Details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

UP Board begins evaluating nearly 3 crore answer sheets, results by April-end

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces GATE 2025 Result at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Direct Link to Downloa. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

UP Board begins evaluating nearly 3 crore answer sheets, results by April-end

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key and Result Release Update - All Details

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces GATE 2025 Result at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

NASA Astronauts' Homecoming: BITM Kolkata Hosts Live Screening of Historic Space Retu. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Exam and Scribe Application Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality