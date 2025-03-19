OJEE 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in- Direct Link to Register Here

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination should submit their applications on the official website at ojee.nic.in As per the schedule, the admit cards for OJEE 2025 will be made available on the official website from April 25, 2025 onwards

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will be closing the application window for OJEE 2025 today i.e. March 20, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination should submit their applications on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the admit cards for OJEE 2025 will be made available on the official website from April 25, 2025 onwards. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode tentatively during May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025 for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time).

OJEE 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in On the home page, click on OJEE 2025 registration link Register and enter the credentials to login to the account Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fee Submit and download the confirmation page Take a printout of the same for further use

The application fee for a single course form is Rs.1000, and for each subsequent course, Rs.500 will be added.

OJEE 2025 Registration: Direct Link