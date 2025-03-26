Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Answer Key 2025 Out - Link and Objection Submission Updates

Posted on 26 Mar 2025
10:21 AM

Summary
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially released the provisional answer key for the LTR Teacher Recruitment Prelims Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination on March 23, 2025, can now download the answer key from the official OSSC website at ossc.gov.in.

With the publication of the provisional answer key, candidates have the opportunity to cross-check their responses and estimate their potential scores.

Prelims Answer Key Download Guide

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the answer key:

  • Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in.
  • Log in using your credentials.
  • Click on the answer key link under the ‘On-line Assessment Dissemination System (OLADS) tab.
  • View and download the provisional answer key.
  • Take a printout for future reference.
Objection Submission Process

Candidates who find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections until March 27, 2025. The OSSC has provided a window for candidates to submit their challenges through the official portal. After evaluating all the objections, the Commission will release the final answer key. Applicants are encouraged to review their answers carefully and promptly submit objections, if necessary.

The final result will be declared based on this revised answer key. Candidates are advised to stay updated by frequently visiting the official website for any further notifications. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims Exam will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2025
10:27 AM
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) preliminary examination Answer Key
Representative Image
Representational image
Representative Image
Representative Image
Representative Image
