Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Declared: Toppers List, Pass Percentage & Scrutiny Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in using their roll number and roll code.

How to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2025

Candidates can access their results through the following official websites:

interresult2025.com

interbiharboard.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Upon logging in, students can download and print their scorecards for future reference.

This year, 12,80,211 students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams held from February 1 to 15. The overall pass percentage stands at 86.56%, with the following stream-wise performance - Arts with 82.75%, Commerce with 94.77%, and Science with 89.50%.

BSEB Class 12 Toppers 2025

The Bihar Board has also announced the toppers' list along with the results. Here are the top performers from each stream:

Arts Stream:

Ankita Kumari & Shakib Shah – 473 Marks (94.6%)

Anushka Kumari & Rokaiya Fatma – 471 Marks (94.2%)

Arti Kumari, Saniya Kumari & Ankit Kumar – 470 Marks (94%)

Commerce Stream:

Raushani Kumari – 475 Marks (95%)

Antra Khushi – 473 Marks (94.6%)

Shrishti Kumari – 471 Marks (94.2%)

Science Stream:

Priya Jaiswal – 484 Marks (96.8%)

Akash Kumar – 480 Marks (96%)

Ravi Kumar – 478 Marks (95.6%)

Scrutiny Process

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for a scrutiny of their answer sheets. The application window will be open from April 1 to April 8, with further details available on the official website.

For more updates and accurate information, candidates are advised to visit the official BSEB website.