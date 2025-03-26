Bihar Board

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Declared: Toppers List, Pass Percentage & Scrutiny Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2025
09:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025.
Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online by visiting the official websites.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in using their roll number and roll code.

CLAT 2025 Counselling Schedule - Expected Dates and Delhi HC Hearing Update
CLAT 2025 Counselling Schedule - Expected Dates and Delhi HC Hearing Update

How to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2025

Candidates can access their results through the following official websites:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • interresult2025.com
  • interbiharboard.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Upon logging in, students can download and print their scorecards for future reference.

This year, 12,80,211 students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams held from February 1 to 15. The overall pass percentage stands at 86.56%, with the following stream-wise performance - Arts with 82.75%, Commerce with 94.77%, and Science with 89.50%.

AP LAWCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Guidelines
AP LAWCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Guidelines

BSEB Class 12 Toppers 2025

The Bihar Board has also announced the toppers' list along with the results. Here are the top performers from each stream:

Arts Stream:

  • Ankita Kumari & Shakib Shah – 473 Marks (94.6%)
  • Anushka Kumari & Rokaiya Fatma – 471 Marks (94.2%)
  • Arti Kumari, Saniya Kumari & Ankit Kumar – 470 Marks (94%)

Commerce Stream:

  • Raushani Kumari – 475 Marks (95%)
  • Antra Khushi – 473 Marks (94.6%)
  • Shrishti Kumari – 471 Marks (94.2%)

Science Stream:

  • Priya Jaiswal – 484 Marks (96.8%)
  • Akash Kumar – 480 Marks (96%)
  • Ravi Kumar – 478 Marks (95.6%)

Scrutiny Process

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for a scrutiny of their answer sheets. The application window will be open from April 1 to April 8, with further details available on the official website.

For more updates and accurate information, candidates are advised to visit the official BSEB website.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2025
09:39 AM
Bihar Board bseb Result Toppers list Bihar School Examination Board
Similar stories
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

REET Answer Key 2024 for Level 1, 2 Released at reet2024.co.in- Check Last Date to Ra. . .

MAH CET 2025

MAH LLB CET 2025 Registration Date Extended- Check Last Date to Apply Here

Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit applicati. . .

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Down. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University
student-alumni community

JU alumni cell to have relationship managers

Representational image
Exam dates

JEE-CBSE test dates clash; Students anxious; agency promises to address issue

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

REET Answer Key 2024 for Level 1, 2 Released at reet2024.co.in- Check Last Date to Ra. . .

MAH CET 2025

MAH LLB CET 2025 Registration Date Extended- Check Last Date to Apply Here

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Down. . .

Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit applicati. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality