Admit Card for OSSTET 2025 to be Out Soon: How to Download

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is set to conduct the Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) on January 17, 2025. With just a few days remaining, admit cards are expected to be released soon on the board's official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Steps to Download OSSTET Admit Card (Once it is Released)

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in. Click on the OSSTET admit card download link on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s login credentials. Access and download the admit card.

OSSTET 2025 Exam Structure and Pattern

The examination consists of two papers tailoured for different categories of candidates:

Paper I: For aspirants aiming to teach Science (PCM/CBZ), Arts, Hindi, and Classical languages (Urdu, Telugu, and Sanskrit).

Paper II: Specifically designed for Physical Education teacher aspirants.

Each paper includes 150 objective type questions, carrying a total of 150 marks. Candidates will be allotted two hours and thirty minutes to complete the test. Importantly, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

OSSTET 2025 Passing Criteria

To qualify, candidates must meet the following minimum score requirements:

General category: 45%

SC, ST, PH, and SEBC categories: 35%

Successful candidates will receive a certificate from BSE Odisha, which remains valid until they reach the upper age limit for teacher recruitment.

The government will determine the weightage given to OSSTET scores during recruitment. The OSSTET 2025 will be conducted in two shifts for a total of 50,587 registered candidates.