JEE Advanced 2025: SC Allows Dropout Students to Register

The Supreme Court on Friday, January 10, 2025, directed the Joint Admission Board (JAB) to allow students who withdrew from academic courses between November 5 and November 18, 2024, to register for the JEE Advanced 2025. This decision follows a plea challenging JAB’s recent rollback of an extended eligibility period.

The controversy arose after JAB initially increased the number of attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced from two to three on November 5, 2024, only to revert to the earlier two-attempt criterion on November 18, 2024.

Petitioners’ Grievances

A group of 22 students filed a plea last month, citing significant financial and academic losses due to the abrupt policy change. The plea further highlighted that students had invested in coaching classes, study materials, and other resources based on the initial announcement, only to face unforeseen setbacks.

Arguments Presented in Court

During the hearing, Advocate Parameshwar criticised the abrupt rollback. On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended JAB’s decision to revert to the two-attempt rule.

Supreme Court’s Observations

The Court noted that the November 5 notification by JAB allowed students who completed Class 12th in 2023, 2024, and 2025 to attempt the JEE Advanced. However, the sudden restriction to only the 2024 and 2025 batches caused significant distress to students who relied on the initial announcement.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by students who withdrew from colleges during the eligibility extension period, the Court directed JAB to allow these students to register for the JEE Advanced 2025. This ensures that they are not disadvantaged by the abrupt policy reversal.