Odisha Schools Reopen in 20 Districts; Summer Vacation Extended in Others Due to Extreme Heat

Summary Schools across a majority of Odisha resumed academic activities on Thursday, June 18, after remaining closed for more than one-and-a-half months due to the summer vacation and extreme weather conditions. However, the state government has decided to extend the vacation period in some districts where intense heatwave conditions continue to persist.

Schools across a majority of Odisha resumed academic activities on Thursday, June 18, after remaining closed for more than one-and-a-half months due to the summer vacation and extreme weather conditions. However, the state government has decided to extend the vacation period in 10 districts where intense heatwave conditions continue to persist, officials said.

According to the latest decision, schools in Bolangir, Sonepur, Ganjam, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts will remain closed until June 20. Authorities cited prevailing high temperatures and adverse weather conditions as the primary reason behind the extension, prioritising the safety and well-being of students.

Meanwhile, educational institutions reopened in the remaining 20 districts, including Khurda, home to the state capital Bhubaneswar, and neighbouring Cuttack. Both government-run and private schools resumed regular classroom teaching, marking the beginning of the new academic session after a prolonged break.

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Special arrangements have been made in certain districts where heat conditions remain a concern. In Nuapada district, schools reopened with revised timings, conducting morning classes from 6.30 AM to 11.30 AM to minimise students' exposure to high daytime temperatures.

As students returned to campuses, teachers and school staff welcomed them at school entrances. Government schools have resumed operations from 10 AM to 4 PM, with a scheduled lunch break during the day. The reopening witnessed enthusiastic participation from school authorities, who ensured necessary preparations for the return of students.

However, some students expressed concerns regarding the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions during daytime hours.

Schools across Odisha had remained shut since April 27 after temperatures surged significantly in several parts of the state.

To ensure flexibility in response to changing weather patterns, the Odisha government has empowered district collectors to take decisions regarding the reopening or continued closure of schools based on local climatic conditions. This decentralised approach is expected to help authorities respond quickly to weather-related challenges and safeguard students across different regions of the state.