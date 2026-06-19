AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 Admit Card Releasing Today; Steps to Download Hall Tickets Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2026
12:58 PM

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Summary
Although the download link had not been activated at the time of reporting, candidates who have registered for the examination are likely to be able to access their hall tickets through the official portal later in the day
A large number of aspirants are expected to appear for the computer-based examination scheduled for June 27, 2026

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to release the admit cards for the AIIMS BSc (Hons) Nursing Entrance Examination 2026 on June 19. Although the download link had not been activated at the time of reporting, candidates who have registered for the examination are likely to be able to access their hall tickets through the official portal later in the day.

The AIIMS BSc (Hons) Nursing entrance examination serves as a national-level admission gateway for undergraduate nursing programmes offered across multiple AIIMS campuses, including AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Rishikesh.

A large number of aspirants are expected to appear for the computer-based examination scheduled for June 27, 2026. Authorities have reiterated that candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre without a printed copy of their admit card and a valid government-issued photo identity proof.

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Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official examination website and download their admit cards as soon as they become available to avoid potential technical issues or last-minute server congestion.

According to the examination schedule, the AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 admit card is expected to be released on June 19, while the entrance examination will be conducted on June 27. The results are expected to be declared during the first week of July 2026.

The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based mode and will have a duration of two hours. The question paper will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions distributed across four sections: Physics, Chemistry, Biology and General Knowledge.

Each of the three science subjects will carry 30 marks, while the General Knowledge section will account for 10 marks. Under the prescribed marking scheme, candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

More than 1,000 seats are expected to be available for admission to the BSc (Hons) Nursing programme across 14 AIIMS institutions nationwide.

Candidates are advised to report any discrepancies in their admit cards to the examination authorities immediately to avoid complications during the admission process.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2026
13:01 PM
AIIMS BSc Nursing AIIMS Admit Card
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