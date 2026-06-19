DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 Issued for CBT - Know How to Submit Objections

Summary The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026. Candidates who participated in the Tier 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT) can now access the answer key and response sheets through the official DRDO website (drdo.gov.in).

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician. Candidates who participated in the Tier 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT) can now access the answer key and response sheets through the official DRDO website (drdo.gov.in).

The Tier 2 examination under the CEPTAM 11 recruitment drive was conducted on June 15, 2026. Following the examination, DRDO has opened a dedicated challenge portal through which candidates can examine the question paper, response sheet, answer key, and option keys. This facility has been introduced to ensure transparency in the evaluation process and to provide candidates with an opportunity to report any discrepancies they may identify.

Candidates who wish to download the answer key can do so by visiting the official DRDO website and navigating to the announcements or the “What’s New/What’s Next” section on the homepage. Applicants need to select the link related to the “Question Challenge (Questions/Question Paper Responses Keys/Option Keys) Portal for Tier-II CBT under CEPTAM-11 Advertisement.” After logging in using their credentials, candidates will be able to view and download the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

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DRDO has also provided an objection mechanism for candidates who believe that any answer in the provisional key is incorrect. Applicants can submit their challenges through the online portal within the stipulated timeframe. While filing objections, candidates are required to provide appropriate explanations and, wherever necessary, supporting documents or evidence to substantiate their claims.

The final answer key, if revised after reviewing objections, will form the basis for the preparation of results for the CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 recruitment examination.

Find the direct link here.