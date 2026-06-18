Odisha Schools

Odisha Schools Reopening Date Revised - State Extends Summer Vacation as Heatwave Intensifies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
09:46 AM

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Summary
Several parts of Odisha continued to experience intense heat on Wednesday, prompting authorities to extend the summer vacation in schools and anganwadi centres across several districts.
With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many locations, district administrations have decided to postpone the reopening of educational institutions.

Several parts of Odisha continued to experience intense heat on Wednesday, prompting authorities to extend the summer vacation in schools and anganwadi centres across five districts. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many locations, district administrations have decided to postpone the reopening of educational institutions in view of the prevailing weather conditions and student safety concerns.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Boudh, where the mercury climbed to 42.7 degrees Celsius. The prolonged spell of hot weather has affected several western and interior districts, leading authorities to take precautionary measures.

Officials announced that schools and anganwadi centres in Bolangir, Sonepur, Ganjam, Angul and Sundargarh districts will remain closed until June 20. Earlier, educational institutions in these districts were scheduled to reopen on June 18 after the summer break. However, the continuing heatwave conditions led local administrations to extend the closure by two more days.

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Since June 21 falls on a Sunday, schools in these districts are now expected to resume classes on June 22. The decision has been taken to protect students and staff from exposure to extreme temperatures during the hottest part of the day.

Meanwhile, authorities in Nuapada district have opted for a modified schedule instead of extending the closure. According to an order issued by the district education officer, schools in the district will function from 6.30 AMto 11.30 AM between June 18 and June 20. The revised timing has been introduced to ensure that classes are conducted during relatively cooler morning hours while minimising students' exposure to intense afternoon heat.

Educational institutions across Odisha have remained closed since April 27 for the annual summer vacation. The extended break was initially announced due to the sharp rise in temperatures observed across multiple districts during the peak summer season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Centre in Bhubaneswar has forecast that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across parts of the state until June 21. The warning has prompted authorities to remain vigilant and review local conditions before deciding on the reopening of schools in affected districts.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
09:47 AM
Odisha Schools Odisha government School Reopening Summer vacation
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