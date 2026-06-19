Karnataka PGCET 2026 Revised Answer Keys Released; MBA, MCA Candidates to Get Grace Marks

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the revised answer keys for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026. The release of the revised answer keys is an important step ahead of the declaration of Karnataka PGCET 2026 results.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the revised answer keys for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026, conducted for MBA and MCA admissions. The updated answer keys incorporate corrections made after reviewing objections and discrepancies identified in the provisional keys.

According to the revised answer keys, candidates appearing for the MBA entrance examination will receive a grace mark for one question that has been identified as incorrect. Since the question itself was found to be flawed, all eligible test-takers will be awarded marks for that particular question during the evaluation process.

For the MCA examination, the authority has identified three incorrect questions. As a result, candidates who appeared for the MCA paper will be granted grace marks for these questions. The decision is expected to ensure fairness in the assessment process and prevent students from being disadvantaged due to errors in the examination paper.

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Apart from the incorrect questions, KEA has also revised several answers that were initially published in the provisional answer keys. In the MBA examination, nine answers included in the provisional key were found to be incorrect and have now been corrected in the revised version. Similarly, two answers in the MCA provisional answer key have been modified following the review process.

The release of the revised answer keys is an important step ahead of the declaration of Karnataka PGCET 2026 results. KEA has confirmed that the final scores and rankings will be prepared using the revised answer keys rather than the provisional version. This means that all corrections, answer changes, and grace marks will be taken into account while calculating candidates’ final performance.

Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2026 examination can now use the revised answer keys to estimate their likely scores more accurately.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official announcements regarding the result date, rank list publication, and the subsequent counselling and admission procedures for postgraduate management and computer application programmes across Karnataka.

Find the revised answer key link here.