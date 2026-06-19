NTA Changes Re-NEET 2026 Exam Centre in Prayagraj, Issues Fresh Admit Cards

Summary The change has been made due to administrative reasons, according to the agency Along with the venue change, NTA has also released fresh admit cards for all affected candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the examination venue for candidates scheduled to appear for Re-NEET UG 2026 at a centre in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The change has been made due to administrative reasons, according to the agency.

Along with the venue change, NTA has also released fresh admit cards for all affected candidates. Aspirants are advised to download their updated admit cards and carefully verify the revised examination centre details before the examination date.

As per the notification, candidates who were earlier allotted the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, will now have to report to a new venue within the University of Allahabad campus.

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Re-NEET UG 2026: Revised Examination Centre

Old Examination Centre: Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Near Indian Press Chauraha, Opposite Chandrashekhar Azad Park Gate No. 3, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002.

New Examination Centre: Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002.

The agency has urged candidates to rely only on the updated admit cards for examination-related information and to reach the revised venue well before the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.

Candidates can download their revised admit cards from the official NTA portal using their application credentials. Any further updates regarding Re-NEET UG 2026 will be communicated through the official website.