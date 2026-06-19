Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Re-NEET UG 2026 Preparations, Check Key Highlights, Advisory Here

Summary The minister chaired a high-level review meeting on examination preparedness, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and higher educational institutions across the country According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, officers designated by the ministry will be deployed to all states and Union Territories to coordinate examination-related activities and report directly to the central Command Centre headed by NTA Director General Abhishek Singh

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday asked all authorities involved in the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination to remain vigilant and fully prepared ahead of the re-test scheduled for June 21.

The minister chaired a high-level review meeting on examination preparedness, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and higher educational institutions across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, officers designated by the ministry will be deployed to all states and Union Territories to coordinate examination-related activities and report directly to the central Command Centre headed by NTA Director General Abhishek Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

To strengthen monitoring mechanisms, command centres will be established in every state and Union Territory. These centres will function as control rooms to oversee all aspects of the re-examination process. Ministry officials are expected to remain stationed in the states until the completion of the examination.

During the meeting, Pradhan stressed the need to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in conducting the examination. He instructed officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place to facilitate a free and fair examination process.

The minister also urged nodal officers of state governments to provide candidates with adequate facilities and support to enable them to appear for the examination in a stress-free environment.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh informed the meeting that the agency is working closely with district-level coordination committees headed by District Magistrates, state police departments and intelligence agencies to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar emphasised the importance of student welfare, stating that candidates should be provided with all essential facilities, including proper seating arrangements before the examination and access to drinking water at examination centres.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi highlighted that the period leading up to the re-examination is crucial and called for proactive coordination, timely communication of instructions and strict adherence to prescribed protocols.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security arrangements, logistical planning, grievance redressal systems and compliance with examination guidelines. States and Union Territories were advised to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure a transparent and seamless examination process.

A total of 222 participants attended the review meeting, which was conducted in a hybrid mode. Senior officials from states and Union Territories, nodal officers of centrally funded institutions, vice-chancellors and directors of higher educational institutions assured full cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of Re-NEET UG 2026 and a hassle-free experience for candidates.