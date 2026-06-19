HSSC Releases Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification; Online Applications Begins Today

Summary The notification was released on June 18, 2026, and the online application process is set to commence on June 19 Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the online mode until July 3, 2026, at 11:59 PM

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued the HSSC Group D Recruitment 2026 notification, inviting applications for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group D posts across various departments of the Haryana Government. The notification was released on June 18, 2026, and the online application process is set to commence on June 19.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the online mode until July 3, 2026, at 11:59 PM. The commission has also announced that the fee payment facility will remain available until July 6, while a correction window will be provided from July 7 to July 9, allowing applicants to rectify errors in their submitted forms.

According to the notification, detailed information regarding the number of vacancies, including post-wise and category-wise distribution, will be released separately at a later stage. HSSC clarified that the vacancy count is currently provisional and may be revised before the recruitment process progresses.

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The recruitment drive will be conducted through the Common Eligibility Test (CET), which will serve as the sole basis for shortlisting candidates for Group D positions. The commission has stated that the CET score will carry 100 per cent weightage in the selection process. The examination will be based on the matriculation (Class 10) level syllabus, and no separate main examination has been specified for most posts.

To be eligible, candidates must be between 18 and 42 years of age as on the closing date of registration. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with Haryana Government norms.

Applicants must have passed Matriculation or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. Additionally, candidates should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects at the matriculation level. However, this requirement has been exempted for certain posts, including Sweeper and Chowkidar.

The application process will be conducted entirely online. Candidates are required to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before submitting their application forms. After registration, applicants must log in using their credentials, fill in personal and educational details, upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature, and pay the prescribed application fee through online mode before final submission.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all information before submitting their applications and retain a copy of the completed form for future reference. Further updates regarding vacancies and examination schedules will be made available on the official HSSC portal.