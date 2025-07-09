OJEE Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling Deadline for BTech, BArch Admissions Extended

Summary The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has extended the last date for registration, choice filling, and locking of preferences for admission into BTech, BArch, BPlan, and other undergraduate and integrated programmes. This extension comes after the OJEE authorities added several new BTech programmes to the list of available courses for the 2025 admission cycle.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has extended the last date for registration, choice filling, and locking of preferences for admission into BTech, BArch, BPlan, and other undergraduate and integrated programmes. Candidates now have until 4 PM on July 10, 2025, to complete the process through the official portal at ojee.nic.in.

This extension comes after the OJEE authorities added several new BTech programmes to the list of available courses for the 2025 admission cycle. Because of this addition, the choice lock facility was temporarily disabled, giving candidates the opportunity to modify and update their existing preferences. As per the official notification, registered candidates can now log in to their accounts, review their previously selected choices, and either adjust or expand their course and college preferences if desired.

The board has confirmed that the choice locking link will be reactivated from today, July 9, and remain open till 4 PM on July 10, 2025. Candidates need to lock in their final choices during this window, as only those preferences will be considered for seat allotment in the upcoming counselling rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the extension of the choice-filling schedule, the OJEE committee has also announced a revised counselling timetable for BTech/BPlan/BArch and Integrated MSc programmes.

Candidates are strongly advised to utilise this extended window to carefully revisit their choices and finalise their preferences before the revised deadline.