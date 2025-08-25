GATE 2026 Registration Dates Revised - Check Latest Application and Exam Schedule

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has revised the registration dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to start on August 25 and close on September 25.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has revised the registration dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. As per the latest update, the application process will now begin on August 28, 2025, and candidates can apply until September 28, 2025, at the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to start on August 25 and close on September 25.

Candidates who miss the regular deadline will still have a chance to register during the extended period from September 29 to October 9, 2025, by paying a late fee of ₹500. The application process involves creating a login ID, filling in academic and personal details, uploading required documents, paying the application fee, and submitting the form online.

The GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two sessions each day — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Results will be announced on March 19, 2026.

This year, IIT Guwahati has introduced a new Energy Science section within the Engineering Sciences (XE) paper. GATE 2026 will cover around 30 disciplines, including Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, and more.

The application fee has also been revised. Female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay ₹1,000, while all other candidates must pay ₹2,000. Those applying during the extended period will incur the additional late fee.

GATE is one of the most competitive exams for engineering graduates, opening pathways to MTech, PhD, and PSU recruitment across India.