ICSI CS

ICSI CS Professional June 2025 Result Declared: Check Link, Toppers & Next Exam Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Aug 2025
11:35 AM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional June 2025 examination today, August 25. Candidates can now access their subject-wise marks break-up on the official website — icsi.edu — by logging in with their roll number and 17-digit registration number or PIN.

The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) will be dispatched to candidates at their registered addresses. In case a candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days, they are advised to contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu with their details.

Steps to Check ICSI CS Professional Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website, icsi.edu.
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘view result’ link.
  3. Enter your roll number and registration number/PIN.
  4. Submit the details to view your subject-wise marks and overall result status.
  5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The results of the CS Executive June 2025 examination will be released at 2 PM today, August 25.

CS Professional June 2025 Toppers (New Syllabus)

AIR 1: Bhumi Vinod Mehta

AIR 2: Osmi Gupta

AIR 3: Aum Bhavin Mehta

CS Professional June 2025 Toppers (Old Syllabus)

AIR 1: Prashil Singh

AIR 2: Dimpal Sharma

AIR 3: Deshna Jain

Meanwhile, ICSI has also announced that the next CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) examinations will be held from December 22 to 29, 2025. Online enrollment for the exams will open on August 26, 2025.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
11:36 AM
ICSI CS ICSI CS June 2025 Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Result
