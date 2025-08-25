NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key: Aspirants Demand Full Question Paper Disclosure; Question IDs, Response Sheet Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Aug 2025
12:26 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the official notification, the NEET PG answer key and candidate responses will be presented in the sequence followed in the master question paper
The move to publish the answer key and raw data follows a Supreme Court directive stemming from a petition filed by candidates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to soon release the answer key, question IDs, and response sheets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. Candidates can access these documents through the official website: natboard.edu.in.

According to the official notification, the NEET PG answer key and candidate responses will be presented in the sequence followed in the master question paper. However, the NBEMS has clarified that only question IDs will be displayed—not the full questions—triggering discontent among aspirants who are demanding the release of complete questions for transparency and clarity.

Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that a group of aspirants is planning to challenge the NEET PG 2025 results in court, raising concerns over the lack of transparency and issues with the examination process.

The move to publish the answer key and raw data follows a Supreme Court directive stemming from a petition filed by candidates. The apex court had ordered NBEMS to disclose the raw scores, answer key, and the normalization method used for NEET PG, particularly in light of last year’s controversy over the two-shift examination format.

The NEET PG 2025 result was declared on August 19, revealing a significant drop in cut-off scores across all categories, indicating tougher competition during the admissions season.

NEET PG 2025 Cut-offs

  • General/EWS: 50th percentile
  • SC/ST/OBC (including PwD): 40th percentile

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on the NEET PG 2025 answer key link
  3. Log in using your credentials
  4. View and download the answer key and response sheet
  5. Save or print for future reference

As candidates await the official release, the demand for transparency remains high, with many calling on NBEMS to revise its policy and ensure fair access to exam-related information.

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
12:31 PM
NEET PG 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET PG Answer Key
Annual Conclave

PERIZIA 2025: IPGMER & SSKM’s Premier Medical Conclave Set to Inspire Kolkata

