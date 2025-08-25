PUBDET Result 2025 Announced - Download Link, Pass Percentage & Counselling Details

Summary After weeks of uncertainty, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the results of the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025. Along with the results, the Board has also released the final answer key.

After weeks of uncertainty, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the results of the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025. The announcement brings relief to thousands of candidates who were left waiting due to prolonged legal disputes over OBC reservation policies.

The results were initially set to be published on August 9, but a stay order from the Calcutta High Court stalled the process at the last moment. The issue was finally resolved following the Supreme Court’s verdict, clearing the way for WBJEEB to declare the PUBDET results.

A total of 5,262 candidates have qualified, registering an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.17%. This year, girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 99.53%, compared to 98.81% among boys.

Among the successful candidates, 5,170 are from West Bengal, while 92 students are from outside the state.

Steps to Check the Result

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet.

Click on the ‘view/download rank card’ link.

Enter your PUBDET 2025 application number and date of birth.

The rankcard will be displayed.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Along with the results, the Board has also released the final answer key. Notably, six questions have been withdrawn after evaluating objections raised by candidates. As per the official notice, full marks for these questions will be awarded to all students who appeared for the exam, ensuring fairness in the evaluation process.

PUBDET is conducted annually for admission into four-year Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) programmes at Presidency University, Kolkata.

With the declaration of results, the qualified candidates will now move on to the counselling process for admission to Presidency University’s undergraduate programmes. The counselling schedule will be released on August 26.

Find the direct rank card download link here.