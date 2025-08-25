NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Starts Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Aug 2025
11:01 AM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 seat resignation window today, August 25.
This applies to candidates who were allotted seats in MBBS, BDS, and dental programmes under the first round.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 seat resignation window today, August 25. This applies to candidates who were allotted seats in MBBS, BDS, and dental programmes under the first round. Those wishing to resign their seats and participate in subsequent rounds must complete the resignation process online through the MCC portal.

The counselling body had recently extended the deadline for resignations until today, allowing students to withdraw without losing their security deposit. Candidates can download the resignation letter directly from the official website and must ensure completion before the deadline. MCC has clarified that offline resignations will not be entertained under any circumstances.

According to the official guidelines, candidates must also download their allotment letter from the MCC website. The security deposit will be refunded to the same bank account from which it was originally paid. Students who have not received their seat confirmation letter are advised to contact their allotted colleges immediately for assistance.

With the resignation process concluding today, candidates aiming to participate in the next phase should prepare for NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2. Registrations for the second round are scheduled to begin on August 29, offering another opportunity for aspirants to secure their preferred seats.

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
11:02 AM
