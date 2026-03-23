OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; When Will Application Correction Begin?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
11:36 AM

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Summary
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has officially extended the application deadline for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026.
Following the closure of the registration window, the board will open the application correction facility.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has officially extended the application deadline for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026. As per the latest notification, candidates can now submit their applications until March 29 through the official websites, ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com.

Following the closure of the registration window, the board will open the application correction facility from March 30. Candidates will be allowed to make necessary modifications to their submitted forms until April 1.

The OJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple dates, including May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9. The entrance test is held for admission into a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses offered by government and private institutions across Odisha.

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Applicants are advised to keep essential documents and details ready while completing the registration process. These include a valid email ID and mobile number, academic certificates for reference, and payment details such as bank, credit, or debit card information. Candidates applying through JEE Main scores should also keep their exam details handy, if applicable.

To apply for OJEE 2026, candidates need to visit the official website, access the registration link, and select the ‘New Registration’ option. After entering the required information, applicants must upload the necessary documents and complete the process by paying the prescribed application fee.

The OJEE examination facilitates admissions to several programmes, including BPharm, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, MCA, MBA, MTech, ME, as well as lateral entry to BTech and BPharm courses. Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications within the extended deadline and utilise the correction window, if needed, to avoid discrepancies.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
11:37 AM
OJEE 2026 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee OJEE Registration
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