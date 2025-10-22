Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

JNVST 2026: Class 9, 11 Admissions Registration Deadline Extended - Required Documents List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
10:38 AM

Summary
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the online registration deadline for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11 admissions.
According to the latest notification, the correction window for making edits in the JNVST 2026 application form will remain open from October 24 to 26, 2025.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the online registration deadline for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11 admissions. Candidates can now complete the registration process on the official website - cbseitems.nic.in - until October 23, 2025.

According to the latest notification, the correction window for making edits in the JNVST 2026 application form will remain open from October 24 to 26, 2025. During this period, applicants will be permitted to modify specific details such as area, gender, category, medium of exam, and disability.

Earlier, the deadline for submitting the JNVST 2026 application form was October 21, 2025.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended by SSC; Check New Date
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended by SSC; Check New Date
Torrential Rains Hit Puducherry; All Educational Institutions Closed - Check Govt Directive
Torrential Rains Hit Puducherry; All Educational Institutions Closed - Check Govt Directive

The JNVST 2026 entrance exam is conducted every year for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) - a network of central schools established to provide quality education to meritorious students, particularly from rural areas.

Documents Required

Students applying for admission to Class 9 and 11 must upload and verify the following documents through their current school headmaster:

  • Recent passport-sized photograph
  • Student’s signature
  • Parent’s signature
  • Valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card details)
  • Relevant academic marksheets

Candidates are advised to complete their registrations before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The JNVST 2026 exam for the academic session 2026-27 is scheduled for February 7, 2026, and will be held from 11 AM to 1.30 PM. Students with benchmark disabilities will receive an additional 50 minutes to complete the test.

Admissions will be granted based on the candidates’ performance in the entrance examination.

Last updated on 22 Oct 2025
10:39 AM
Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Admission Registration
