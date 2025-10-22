AYUSH 2025

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Merit List for NEET AYUSH 2025 Round 3- 60,541 Candidates Eligible

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
12:46 PM

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has released the provisional merit list for admission to Ayurveda (BAMS), Homeopathy (BHMS), and Unani (BUMS) courses under the Maharashtra NEET AYUSH 2025 Round 3 counselling. A total of 60,541 candidates have been declared eligible for the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

The combined merit list for candidates registered for Group B courses has been made available on the official portal: medicalug2025.mahacet.org. Alongside the merit list, the CET Cell has also released the round 3 seat matrix and virtual vacancies, which will help guide students during the choice-filling process.

This round of counselling is being held to fill vacant seats remaining after Round 2, which concluded on October 10. Candidates whose names appear in the provisional merit list can now begin submitting their course and college preferences online. The choice-filling window is open from today, October 22, and will close on October 23, 2025.

Based on the preferences submitted, the Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 25. Selected candidates must report for physical joining and submit status retention forms along with all original documents between October 26 and October 30. The deadline for fee payment and completing the admission formalities is 5:30 PM on October 30.

The counselling is part of the state’s admission process for undergraduate AYUSH courses for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates and ensure timely submission of documents and payments to secure their admission.

