ICAR to Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow for UG, PG, and PhD Admissions

Summary The results will be available on the official ICAR counselling portal, icarcounseling.com The registration window for the counselling process closed on October 18, and while applicants were allowed to register without immediate eligibility verification, the online document verification process will begin alongside the seat allotment on October 23

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is set to announce the Round 1 seat allotment results for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes on October 23, 2025. The results will be available on the official ICAR counselling portal, icarcounseling.com.

The seat allotment is part of the centralized ICAR counselling process for candidates who qualified in various entrance examinations including CUET (UG), AIEEA PG, and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD). These candidates are eligible for admission to participating agricultural universities (AUs) across India, based on their performance in the respective competitive exams.

The registration window for the counselling process closed on October 18, and while applicants were allowed to register without immediate eligibility verification, the online document verification process will begin alongside the seat allotment on October 23. All credentials will be verified by the allotted institutions, and only those meeting the eligibility criteria will be granted final admission. The verification process will continue until October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates will be provisionally allotted seats based on merit and availability, taking into account their rank in the qualifying entrance exam and seat availability in their preferred programme and institution. Those selected will be notified online and must complete document verification within the given timeframe.

Prominent institutions participating in this year’s counselling include Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University (RLBCAU), Jhansi, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU), Pusa, Bihar, among several others affiliated with ICAR.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and to keep all necessary documents ready for online verification. Further rounds of counselling will be conducted if seats remain vacant after the first round concludes.