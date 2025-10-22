Delhi police

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended by SSC; Check New Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
09:07 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Exam 2025.
Earlier, the deadline to apply was October 21, and the application correction window was scheduled between October 29 and 31.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Exam 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications till October 31, 2025 (11 PM) through the official website - ssc.gov.in.

As per the SSC notification, “It has been decided to extend the last date till 31.10.2025 [up to 23:00 hours] for filling up online application form of constable (executive) male and female in Delhi police examination, 2025.”

Earlier, the deadline to apply was October 21, and the application correction window was scheduled between October 29 and 31. Now, with the extension of the registration deadline, the form correction schedule will also be revised by the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment is expected to be conducted in December 2025 or January 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must be between 18 and 25 years of age as of July 1, 2025. Other eligibility conditions regarding educational qualifications, physical standards, and nationality remain as specified in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Further updates, including the exam schedule and admit card release date, will be published on the SSC official portal.

Last updated on 22 Oct 2025
09:08 AM
Delhi police Police recruitment Staff Selection Commission SSC constable Registration
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025: Ineligible Candidates List Out; Grievance Portal Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Seat Matrix Update: NMC Approves 2000+ Additional Seats; Lis. . .

Medical Education

MBBS Seat Count in India Rises to 137600! NMC Approves 41 New Medical Colleges

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Objection Window to Close Soon - Check Challenge Submission. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025: Ineligible Candidates List Out; Grievance Portal Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Seat Matrix Update: NMC Approves 2000+ Additional Seats; Lis. . .

Medical Education

MBBS Seat Count in India Rises to 137600! NMC Approves 41 New Medical Colleges

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Objection Window to Close Soon - Check Challenge Submission. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Registration Begins for 5810 Graduate Posts; Steps, Eligibility & Vac. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Revised Date Announced; Slot Selection Window Opens Soon

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality