Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended by SSC; Check New Date

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Exam 2025. Earlier, the deadline to apply was October 21, and the application correction window was scheduled between October 29 and 31.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Exam 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications till October 31, 2025 (11 PM) through the official website - ssc.gov.in.

As per the SSC notification, “It has been decided to extend the last date till 31.10.2025 [up to 23:00 hours] for filling up online application form of constable (executive) male and female in Delhi police examination, 2025.”

Earlier, the deadline to apply was October 21, and the application correction window was scheduled between October 29 and 31. Now, with the extension of the registration deadline, the form correction schedule will also be revised by the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment is expected to be conducted in December 2025 or January 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must be between 18 and 25 years of age as of July 1, 2025. Other eligibility conditions regarding educational qualifications, physical standards, and nationality remain as specified in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Further updates, including the exam schedule and admit card release date, will be published on the SSC official portal.