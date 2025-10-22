Schools Closing

Torrential Rains Hit Puducherry; All Educational Institutions Closed - Check Govt Directive

PTI
PTI
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
09:58 AM

File Image

Summary
Puducherry has been hit by incessant rains since Tuesday noon, disrupting normal life.
Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed on Wednesday.

Puducherry has been hit by incessant rains since Tuesday noon, disrupting normal life, with nearly three cm recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, an official said.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said, "Due to heavy rains pounding the union territory, all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed on Wednesday." Several roads were waterlogged, disrupting traffic across the region.

Minister K Lakshminarayanan convened an emergency meeting with officials from the revenue, PWD, and local administration departments to review the situation. He instructed authorities to prepare all machinery to respond to any exigency.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 22 Oct 2025
09:59 AM
Schools Closing Puducherry educational institutions Heavy rainfall
