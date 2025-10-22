UGC Begins Registration Process for HEIs to Offer ODL Programmes for 2025–26 Academic Year

Summary Eligible institutions can now submit their applications online through the official portal: deb.ugc.ac.in According to the UGC notification, the registration window will remain open until November 10, 2025, after which no new applications will be accepted

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially opened the registration process for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) seeking recognition to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the 2025–26 academic session. Eligible institutions can now submit their applications online through the official portal: deb.ugc.ac.in.

According to the UGC notification, the registration window will remain open until November 10, 2025, after which no new applications will be accepted. The upcoming academic session for ODL and online programmes is scheduled to commence from February 2026.

Along with the online application, institutions are also required to submit a hard copy of the original affidavit by November 20, 2025. The affidavit must be sent to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, at 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi – 110001. This submission is a mandatory step in the recognition process.

The UGC clarified that submitting an application does not guarantee approval. "All applications will be subject to a detailed scrutiny based on the standards outlined in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and its subsequent amendments," the commission stated.

The initiative is part of the UGC's ongoing efforts to expand access to higher education through quality distance and online programmes, especially benefiting learners who may not have access to traditional classroom-based education.

Several central universities have already received UGC approval to offer ODL programmes for the 2025–26 academic year. These include:

National Sanskrit University

Rajiv Gandhi University

Tezpur University

University of Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia

Central University of Haryana

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Pondicherry University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad

These institutions are now authorized to offer a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through distance learning, in alignment with UGC norms.

Institutions planning to apply are advised to carefully review the latest UGC guidelines and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements before the submission deadline.