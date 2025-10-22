Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Announced; Round 2 Allotment Tomorrow

Summary As per the updated timeline, the Round 2 seat allotment process will begin on October 23, with results scheduled to be declared on October 24 Candidates who are allotted seats in the second round must report to their respective colleges between October 25 and 26 for document verification and admission confirmation

The Directorate of AYUSH, Chhattisgarh has issued a revised schedule for the AYUSH counselling process for the 2025 academic session. As per the updated timeline, the Round 2 seat allotment process will begin on October 23, with results scheduled to be declared on October 24.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the second round must report to their respective colleges between October 25 and 26 for document verification and admission confirmation. Admissions are offered to undergraduate AYUSH programmes including Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) at participating institutions across Chhattisgarh.

Eligible candidates can register and participate in the counselling process through the official website: cgayush.admissions.nic.in. Following registration, applicants must fill in their preferences for AYUSH courses and colleges. Failure to lock preferences within the stipulated time will result in the system automatically locking choices based on available data.

The revised counselling schedule also includes details for the Mop-up Round and the Stray Vacancy Round. Choice filling for the Mop-up Round will take place on October 28 and 29, with allotment results to be declared on October 31. Document verification and admission for this round will be conducted from November 3 to 4.

The Stray Vacancy Round will follow, with registration and choice filling open from November 7 to 10. The merit list will be published on November 12, followed by seat allotment rounds on November 13–14 and November 20–21. Results will be declared on November 15 and 22, while the admission and scrutiny process for these seats is scheduled for November 18 and 24.

The Chhattisgarh AYUSH counselling process is based on NEET-UG 2025 scores and is overseen by the Directorate of AYUSH to ensure fair and transparent admission into traditional medicine programmes in the state.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for timely updates and to adhere strictly to deadlines for each round.