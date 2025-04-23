NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card and City Slip Release: Key Details Candidates Must Know

Posted on 23 Apr 2025
12:11 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the NEET UG 2025 admit card will be available for download on or before May 1, 2025.
Examinees will be able to access their hall tickets and exam city slips from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the NEET UG 2025 admit card will be available for download on or before May 1, 2025. With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for May 4, 2025, the admit card is a crucial document required for all registered candidates appearing for the undergraduate medical entrance examination. Examinees will be able to access their hall tickets from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth.

NCET 2025 Advance City Slip Issued for April 29 Exam - Check Admit Card Release Date
NCET 2025 Advance City Slip Issued for April 29 Exam - Check Admit Card Release Date

As per the official information bulletin, the city intimation slip will be issued by April 26, 2025, prior to the admit card. This advance slip will inform candidates of the city in which their exam centre is located, allowing sufficient time for travel planning and logistical arrangements.

The NEET UG 2025 admit card will contain essential information including the candidate’s name, date of birth, gender, application number, roll number, photograph, signature, and parental details, along with the exam date, timing, full address of the exam centre, and chosen language for the question paper. Additionally, a list of important exam day guidelines will be mentioned, which candidates must strictly adhere to.

CLAT 2025 Hearing Today - Delhi HC to Pass Verdict on Pleas Over UG Exam Questionnaire
CLAT 2025 Hearing Today - Delhi HC to Pass Verdict on Pleas Over UG Exam Questionnaire

This year, the NEET UG exam returns to its pre-COVID format, with the removal of optional questions in Section B. The test will comprise 180 questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology), to be attempted within 180 minutes. The marking scheme remains the same — 4 marks for every correct answer and a deduction of 1 mark for each incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details on their admit card and immediately contact the NTA in case of discrepancies. Carrying a printed admit card, a valid photo ID, and following the instructions mentioned are mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2025
12:13 PM
NEET UG 2025 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) NEET UG exam city allotment Admit Card National Testing Agency (NTA)
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality